Three Shropshire neighbours win People’s Postcode Lottery

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Three neighbours in Homer near Much Wenlock have ended the week in style after winning £90,000 all thanks to their postcode.

Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt
The lucky Shropshire neighbours won £30,000 each when their postcode was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today.

The winners have chosen to remain anonymous, but the prize will be paid into their bank account.

Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “What a great way to end the week for our three winners in Homer! A massive congratulations to each of them. I hope they all enjoy celebrating the win and have lots of fun spending the money.”

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than a billion pounds for thousands of charities and local good causes.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Animal Trust, which supports charities including Dogs Trust, PDSA and Guide Dogs.

