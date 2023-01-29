Telford Repair Cafe to extend reach following funding boost

The Telford Repair Cafe is extending its reach in order to further encourage sustainability across Telford and Wrekin, with £5,000 funding from the waste management company, Veolia, as part of added value from the waste management services contract with Telford & Wrekin Council.

Willie Gormley, volunteer at the Telford Repair Cafe, Councillor Lee Carter and Steve Mitchell, regional director for Veolia

The reuse roadshow sees many items being saved from going in the bin thanks to a team of skilled volunteers who fix all sorts; from clocks to handbags, saving people money and prolonging the life of goods.

The funding will mean the Repair Cafe can visit more venues, promote the initiative to more people and recruit more volunteers. There will also be an extension into schools to fix uniforms for reuse and run BigFix events. These events will appeal to young people who will be given the opportunity to take items apart to understand how they work and see first-hand the value in goods and in repairing them.

Steve Mitchell, regional director for Veolia said: “We are incredibly proud to be supporting Telford Repair Cafe. Their hard work fits in with our company’s approach to reuse, repair and recycle. We want to encourage residents to give items a second lease of life and to avoid unnecessary waste.

“Our Added Value plan is a fantastic part of our contract with Telford & Wrekin Council, which directs funds straight into the local community. Since commencement of the council waste contract Veolia has given more than £200,000 to benefit local community projects and initiatives.”

Ann Johnson, from Telford Repair Cafe, said: “Since setting up the Telford Repair Cafe our focus has been on preventing items going to waste, which is an important aim which we continue to build upon. This will to repair and renew however has led to other outcomes, that of saving money by repairing and renewing school uniforms, electrical items and more which is surely going to help with the cost of living crisis.

“The money we have received from this Added Value donation is to not simply keep doing what we are doing, but to innovate, extend our reach and to create a community hub where people can come together to repair, renew and re-distribute. Thank you.”

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for neighbourhood, commercial services and regeneration, said:

“As a council, we are embedding sustainability across all of our service areas and encouraging organisations and individuals throughout the borough to do the same. So, I’m delighted this funding is going to a wonderful organisation which is not only amplifying the ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ message, but which is also providing an incredible service for residents through the cost of living crisis.”

For more information about the Telford Repair Cafe, including where to find them next and how to get involved visit their Facebook page.