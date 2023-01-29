Children and parents lead design of new Telford playground

A brand-new playground, inspired by the community, is in full swing in Telford.

Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services, ward member councillor Angela McClements and play officer Richard Foden at John Broad Avenue playground

The play area in John Broad Avenue, Arleston, is the latest to be revealed by Telford & Wrekin Council which is transforming play areas across the borough and creating more opportunities for children to enjoy outdoor play. It has reopened following an exciting makeover which has been led by residents and children at Short Wood Primary School.

It now features equipment suitable for a wider range of ages and abilities. It includes a parent and child swing seat and a basket swing which can be used by children with disabilities. There is a wheelchair accessible roundabout and access to the slide. Imaginative interactive panels time how fast children use the equipment while the multi-unit with monkey bars appeals to an older age group.

Carolyn Healy, (Lab), cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services said:

“I am delighted that Telford & Wrekin Council has delivered another fantastic playground transformation which will benefit a wider range of ages and abilities.

“It is vital that children have access to high quality play facilities. It’s especially important during the cost of living crisis because play areas don’t cost money to use.

“This council is on the side of all residents, including our young people, and that’s why we are investing in a number of other play areas across the borough.”

Ward member for Arleston, councillor Angela McClements said:

“The consultation with the community and the school was really positive and the design is overwhelmingly what they asked for. This is an excellent example of how the council is giving residents a voice and listening to their feedback.

“The new play area looks brilliant and I am sure it will be well used. It’s great that we are extending the age range of children using playgrounds because getting young people outdoors is good for their health and for their social development.”

The play area is the first in the borough to feature a ‘TikTok stage’ which was popular with residents and Short Wood Primary pupils.

Anna Lewis is a teacher at the school and said:

“We are very keen to make a positive contribution to our community. The park was the perfect opportunity for ‘Short Woodies’ of all ages to contribute. The nursery children in particular invested time visiting the old park and coming up with new plans and designs to send to the council. The new park is a welcome improvement and we are pleased it is inclusive for all children.”

John Broad Avenue play park has been funded by contributions from 106 agreements with a nearby housing developer. So too, has the refurbishment of the ball court at Gresham Drive and a new outdoor gym which is underway.

Work is also on track at Donnington recreation ground where a new outdoor fitness centre is being built, believed to be the biggest in the Midlands.

Meanwhile, further play area projects funded by Telford & Wrekin Council’s £750,000 ‘On Your Side’ investment programme are progressing rapidly. New equipment is already in the ground at Parrots Beak play park in Wrockwardine Wood. Next month, further projects are expected to start at First Avenue in Ketley, Tweedale Crescent in Madeley and Dallamoor in Hollinswood.