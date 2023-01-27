Safe Places Shropshire launches new website

Local Community Charity Safe Places Shropshire which supports vulnerable people who are out in the community has launched its new website.

The new Safe Places Shropshire website

Safe Places Shropshire provides short term safe havens for anyone who needs them. Everyone is welcome to call at a Safe Place and ask for assistance. This might be anyone living with a disability, including dementia, anyone from the LBGTQI community, young children or older people.

Users can call at any Safe Place which will be designated by the Safe Places Shropshire logo in the window, and can ask staff to telephone a family member, carer or friend.

- Advertisement -

Safe Places Shropshire has been working with local Web Designer Debbie Shaw of Kaleidoscope Limited to create a website that provides immediate information with one click to show where each Safe Place may be found.

People can search Safe Places by list, region or map at https://safeplacesshropshire.com.

Ruby Hartshorn, Safe Places Shropshire Chair said: “As we approach our 10th Anniversary of Safe Places Shropshire, we would like to thank all who have welcomed us and signed up to our local community initiative.

“We look forward to signing up more Safe Places to our community initiative. We thank our communities who have supported our fundraising events and more recently MidCounties Coop who gave us a grant towards us having our own website.

“Safe Places Shropshire looks forward to increasing the number of Safe Places throughout the county and aiming to make our communities safer.”

The site also has information on Hate Crime, explaining what it is, how to report a hate crime and a link to the True Vision Website which will allow reports regarding any Hate Crime to be made.