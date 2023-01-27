Countryside Partnerships hands over first affordable homes in Apley, Telford

Countryside Partnerships has handed over the first of 118 new affordable homes to Bromford at Charlton Gardens a new development at Apley.

Simon Allen, Bromford, Phil McHugh, MD Countryside, Cllr Richard Overton, Cllr Paul Watling, Tracey Brewer, Bromford and Emma Bannister, Bromford

At the Charlton Gardens development, 375 houses will be built on site of the former Maxell factory, including 118 affordable properties available through Bromford. The homes will be set in beautiful landscaping, with an open space with children’s play area, flood attenuation areas and better footpaths and cycle routes linking the surrounding woodlands. There will also be new links to the A442 Queens Way.

The affordable homes comprise two-, three- and four-bedroom properties, helping to fulfil a wide range of local housing needs and providing high quality living environments for many families in the region.

Phil McHugh, Managing Director, West Midlands, Countryside Partnerships, commented:

“We are proud to handover these high-quality homes to our partner, Bromford, to help meet the critical need for affordable local homes in the Telford area. Furthermore, they are set in a development that has been designed to help its residents thrive with for example children’s play areas, nature on its doorstep and excellent travel links, including improvements to make walking and cycling easier and safer.”

Emma Bannister, Locality Manager at Bromford said:

“We are delighted to take handover of these properties, which not only are of great quality, but will really offer the opportunity for our customers to thrive in this setting. There is no better part of the job than being able to offer customers a new home to make their own and to support them to build a cohesive community.”

The project was given the green light to build the much-needed new homes on the former factory site by Telford and Wrekin Council in February 2022. The Council is delighted to see the first affordable homes ready to be lived in under a year later:

Councilor Richard Overton (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Transport added:

“We are delighted that these homes at Charlton Gardens are now complete and that these properties are of a high quality as well as modern and affordable.

“We are committed to improving housing in the borough and increasing the affordable housing choice for our residents.”