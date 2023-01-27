Bishop’s Castle man jailed after unprovoked attack

A Bishop’s Castle man has been jailed for a stabbing which left another man with a slash wound on his neck.

Alfred Smith. Photo: West Mercia Police

Earlier today Alfred (Alfie) Smith, 39, was sentenced to four and half years in prison after he stabbed another man in an unprovoked attack in Minsterley in December 2021.

Smith of Oak Meadow, Bishop’s Castle, had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He received four and a half years for the charge of wounding and nine months for possession of the weapon. The sentences will run concurrently.

The stabbing happened at the Crown and Sceptre Inn while Smith was intoxicated; without provocation, he slashed the back of the victim’s neck with a Stanley knife.

Detective Constable Pete Emery, said: “We’re pleased with the sentence handed to Smith today. We will not tolerate knife crime in our area, I hope this sentence sends a very clear message that we can and do take positive action against those responsible.

“The victim suffered a very serious injury which could have had far worse consequences.

“Carrying a knife is never acceptable. We will continue to do all we can to tackle street violence involving knives, and work diligently to identify those who are carrying knives as well as those involved in violent crime.”