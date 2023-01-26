Tributes paid following death of Wrekin Rower – Gary Richards

Gary Richards, one of the Wrekin Rowers who last year completed a 3,000 mile row across the Atlantic Ocean has died aged 57.

Gary Richards. Photo: Wrekin Rowers

Gary passed away on Tuesday after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

During the last few days of taking part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge Gary stated he thought he had pulled a stomach muscle. This got worse after the team completed the challenge, and when Gary returned to the UK, he was diagnosed with terminal Duodenal Cancer giving him a life expectancy of 3-4 months.

Gary, being the strong and determined man that he was, fought on longer than expected, allowing him to see his younger brother Stuart (also one of the team) get married, carry the Commonwealth Games baton, again with Stuart and spend one final Christmas with his family.

A post on the Wrekin Rowers Facebook page said:

“Gary was an extremely well known and liked personality in the Telford area where he lived. Whilst never afraid to stand up for himself and his family, what shone through to everyone who knew him well was his caring and kind personality.

“Combined with his determination to succeed in whatever he did, Gary was one of those rare people that just made things happen and helped other people along the way. He epitomised the phrase ‘if you can be one thing, be kind’.

“His passing also shows what Gary believed about life in that you should fulfil your dreams whenever you can and not keep putting them off until tomorrow as you never know what tomorrow brings. It is a small comfort that one of the final things Gary took part in was a wonderful adventure doing something crazy and supported by so many people when he was doing it.

“Severn Hospice were one of the charities Wrekin Rowers raised money for. We never expected that one of our own team would need to make use of the wonderful care they offer our community so soon. We would like to thank them for everything they have done for Gary during his last weeks with us.”

Gary leaves behind his partner Alyson, his brothers Dave and Stuart and his father Mick, as well as all of the other members of what is a very close and loving family.