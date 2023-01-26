Transport for Wales officially launch new £800m fleet of trains

6.4 C
The first of Transport for Wales’ (TfW) brand new £800m fleet of trains was officially launched today.

TfW 197 on the Conwy Valley Line at Llandudno junction. Photo: Transport for Wales
Built in Wales by leading train manufacturer CAF, the 77 (51 two-car and 26 three-car) new Class 197 trains will become the backbone of TfW’s services.

Offering leather seats, modern air conditioning systems, wider doors and customer information screens, the brand-new trains will play a key role in TfW’s plans to transform the customer experience on its services.

Providing an increase in capacity and enhanced comfort onboard, the new trains will allow TfW to run faster and more frequent services. The 77 new trains have also been fitted with electronic charging points and disability features for those with limited mobility.

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO, said: “The official launch of the Class 197s is a landmark day in the history of Transport for Wales and the Welsh rail industry, with the unveiling of the first brand new trains in Wales in a generation.

“The construction of our new trains has been four years in the making, and we’re incredibly proud and excited to formally welcome passengers onto them. The trains will be an important part of the transformation of the Wales and Borders network and will enable us to run more services and carry more customers in comfort.

“It’s also important to recognise that these trains have been made in Wales at the CAF factory in Newport and the building of them has provided jobs and supported the local economy.”

