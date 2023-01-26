6.4 C
Shropshire
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Now Playing:

Teenage boy charged after sex assaults in Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A 13-year-old boy has been charged after a number of sexual assaults in Telford.

Between Thursday 15 December, 2022, and Thursday 19 January, 2023, police received five reports from women and girls aged between 16 and 34 who had been sexually assaulted in and around Hadley and Leegomery.

Earlier this week, a 13 year old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with nine sexual assaults, two attempted rapes and assault by beating.

- Advertisement -

The boy appeared at Kidderminster Youth Court on Tuesday, where he was remanded into the care of the local authority.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP