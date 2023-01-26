Teenage boy charged after sex assaults in Telford

A 13-year-old boy has been charged after a number of sexual assaults in Telford.

Between Thursday 15 December, 2022, and Thursday 19 January, 2023, police received five reports from women and girls aged between 16 and 34 who had been sexually assaulted in and around Hadley and Leegomery.

Earlier this week, a 13 year old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with nine sexual assaults, two attempted rapes and assault by beating.

The boy appeared at Kidderminster Youth Court on Tuesday, where he was remanded into the care of the local authority.