Man and woman killed in collision on A49 at Ludlow

A 78-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman have died following a collision on the A49 in Ludlow yesterday.

A car and lorry collided on the A49 near the Sheet road roundabout at around 11.20am.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived at the scene they found a lorry and a car which had been involved in a serious collision.

- Advertisement -

“Nothing could be done to save the two occupants in the car, a man and a woman, and sadly both were confirmed deceased a short time later. The lorry driver was uninjured.”

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a Mercia Accident Rescue Service (MARS) BASICS doctor attended the scene. The Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham also responded to the case but was unable to land safely on scene due to inclement weather.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent fire appliances from Cleobury Mortimer, Craven Arms, Ludlow and Wellington. Operations and Principal officers were also in attendance.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information or dash-cam footage which may help with the investigation is asked to email Pc Jackson jack.jackson@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 195i of 24 January.