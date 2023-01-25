Body found in search for missing Telford man Harry Takhar

A body found near Bridgnorth Road in Telford earlier this week is believed to be missing man Harjinder ‘Harry’ Takhar.

Harjinder (Harry) Takhar

The discovery was made in an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road in Telford shortly before midday on Monday 23 January.

While formal identification hasn’t taken place yet, officers believe it to be Harry and his family has been informed.

- Advertisement -

Harry, 58, from Telford, has been missing since the morning of Sunday 2 October 2022.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead, who led the enquiries into Harry’s disappearance, said: “This is a sad outcome to what has been a challenging and emotional search, but I’m pleased that Harry’s family now have some closure.

“I’d like to thank the public for their incredible response to our appeals to locate Harry and all the information that they provided to us during our enquiries.

“Harry’s family have asked me to express their sincere thanks for the support they have received from the community since Harry’s disappearance, and have asked that their privacy is respected at this distressing time.”

Harry’s death is not being treated as suspicious.