Work progresses to install new electric vehicle charging points at county car parks

Preparations are being made for new electric vehicle (EVs) charging points to be installed in Shropshire Council-run car parks at five locations across the county.

Last year a total of £902,940 was awarded by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles, with support of the Energy Saving Trust, to enable the installation of on-street charge points for local residents wishing to charge their plug-in electric vehicles.

Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury and Wem will be the first towns to benefit from the almost £1m funding awarded to Shropshire Council, which will see 271 new on-street charging points in 40 locations, including car parks.

Installation is beginning this month in Falcons Court and St Mary’s Lane in Much Wenlock, in Mill Street and Aston Street in Wem, and at Abbey Foregate in Shrewsbury.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said:

“It’s fantastic to see the progress we are making with EV infrastructure in Shropshire. EVs are much better for the environment as they give off less pollution and greenhouse gases, and it’s imperative that we look at more sustainable ways to get around our large and rural county.”

The grant money will be used in towns expected to have the largest number of plug-in vehicles on their roads, and the installations will move Shropshire from 65th out of 375 council areas for the number of public charge points available, to 11th place – or within the top three per cent nationwide.

Ian added: “It’s great to see more sustainable transport becoming more and more widespread in the county. It’s so important we have EV chargers that are accessible to everyone and not only those people with off-road parking such as driveways or garages.”

Shropshire Council is working in partnership with Connected Kerb to install the chargers.

Chris Pateman-Jones, CEO of Connected Kerb, said: “Providing charging infrastructure in ‘out-of-city areas’, such as Shropshire, is crucial to encouraging mainstream adoption of EVs, and to the UK’s wider net zero goals.”

Shropshire Council says that tt is anticipated four to 12 on-street charging points will be added, in 37 locations, both in car parks and on streets.