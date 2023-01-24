5.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Police appeal for witnesses to collision on A49 at Ludlow

By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A49 at Ludlow this morning.

A car and lorry collided on the A49 near the Sheet road roundabout at around 11.20am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent fire appliances from Cleobury Mortimer, Craven Arms, Ludlow and Wellington. Operations and Principal officers were also in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a basics doctor.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information or dash-cam footage which may help with the investigation is asked to email Pc Jackson jack.jackson@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 195i of 24 January.

Road closed

The A49 remains closed in both directions at 4.50pm between the A456 at Woofferton and the A4117 Ludlow.

Diversion Routes

Road users heading north are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs:

– Exit at Woofferton and take the A456 eastbound
– At Callow Hill take the A4117 westbound
– Re-join the A49 at Rocks Green

Road users heading south are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol on road signs:

– Exit at Rocks Green and take the A4117 eastbound
– At Callow Hill take the A456 westbound
– Re-join the A49 at Woofferton

