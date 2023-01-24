5.1 C
Man sentenced to two years in prison following stabbing in Newport

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A man from Church Aston has been sentenced to two years in prison after he stabbed a 20-year-old man during an altercation in Newport in 2021.

Shrewsbury Crown Court
Shrewsbury Crown Court

David Salmon, 49, of The Dale, pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding with intent and was sentenced on Monday at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

The stabbing followed disorder in the early hours of Sunday 30 May 2021 on Newport High Street, close to the taxi rank and Pretty Puds dessert shop.

Detective Constable Lisa Roberts, said: “We’re pleased with the custodial sentence handed to Salmon yesterday. We will not tolerate knife crime in our area and I hope that this sentence sends a clear message that we can and do take action against those responsible.

“In this case victim suffered superficial injuries, but the outcome could have been very different.

“Carrying a knife is never acceptable.”

