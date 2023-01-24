2.9 C
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Fight for hospital services reaches Downing Street

By Shropshire Live

A petition calling for emergency services at the Princess Royal Hospital to be protected has been delivered to Downing Street.

Signed by over 22,000 people, the petition urges the government to rethink controversial hospital transformation plans which will see Telford and Wrekin’s main hospital lose its 24 hour A&E and consultant-led women and children’s unit.

Delivering the petition in person, Leader of the Council, Councillor Shaun Davies (Labour) said:

“There’s huge strength of feeling across Telford and Wrekin that hospital transformation plans are not right for our borough.

“When people were formally consulted on the plans, two in three were against them and now, more than 22,000 people have once again taken action to urge the government to listen and intervene before the final business case is approved.

“Telford &Wrekin Council is firmly on the side of our residents and I won’t stop pushing for the plans to be reconsidered.”

The current Hospital Transformation Plan will see Telford become the largest town in England without a full A&E service, instead gaining a so called ‘A&E Local’, a model which has received widespread criticism from medical bodies.

Councillor Davies continued: “Having grown up in Telford, and bringing my own family up here, I know how vital it is to protect these services for our borough.

“I’m bringing the borough’s voice right to the heart of government and look forward to their response.”

