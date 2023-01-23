0.6 C
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Police release image following assault in Telford

By Shropshire Live

Police in Telford have released an image in the hope of identifying a number of men involved in an assault in December.

Can you help police identify these people?
Officers investigating the incident are looking to identify those in the photo as they believe they may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

The assault took place near Alma Avenue in Malinslee, Telford, at around 2pm on Tuesday 20 December.

Anyone who recognises the people pictured is asked to contact PC Sian Evans on 07870167547 or email sian.evans@westmercia.police.uk quoting reference 22/6113/23.

