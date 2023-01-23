Driver dies in collision on A5 west of Shrewsbury

A driver has died following a collision on the A5 west of Shrewsbury in the early hours of this morning.

The collision happened between Nesscliffe and Montford Bridge at around 3.08am and involved a lorry and a car.

A 24-year-old driver man from Shrewsbury died at the scene of the collision.

- Advertisement -

A 21-year-old lorry driver has been arrested for causing death by dangerous driving.

Emergency services including West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended to a road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry at 3.08am on the A5 in Shrewsbury.

“Ambulance staff found the driver of the car in a critical condition. Unfortunately, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased.

“The driver of the lorry was assessed and was uninjured.”

A5 road closure

The A5 remains closed between the A458 Welshpool Road in Shrewsbury and the Felton Butler Roundabout.

Police are carrying out collision investigation work at the scene and the road is expected to remain closed until this afternoon.

Highways England says they have deployed resources to assist with traffic management.

Diversion route

Northbound

Road users travelling northbound are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs.

– Exit the A5 northbound at the roundabout with the A458 (Churncote Roundabout) and take the 1st exit onto the A458 heading west.



– Continue along the A458 to the roundabout with the A483, and take the third exit onto the A483 heading north.



– Follow the A483 to the roundabout with the A5 (Mile End Roundabout) and rejoin the A5 northbound to continue your journey.



Southbound

Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs.

– At A5 Wolfshead Roundabout with the B4396 take the 4th exit and head north on the A5.

Continue on the A5 northbound to the roundabout with the A483 (Mile End Roundabout) and take the 1st exit onto the A483.



– Follow the A483 south to the roundabout with A458 and take the 1st exit onto the A458 towards Buttington.



– Continue on the A458 back to the roundabout with the A5 (Churncote Roundabout) and take the 3rd exit onto the A5 southbound to continue your journey.