5.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, January 23, 2023
Now Playing:

Campaigner says Quarry Pool delays are a major setback

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Local campaigner Alex Wagner says that delays to repairs at Shrewsbury’s main Quarry Pool mean it will have been closed for over a year by the time issues are fixed.

Councillor Alex Wagner, Councillor Mary Davies, and local residents impacted by pool closure
Councillor Alex Wagner, Councillor Mary Davies, and local residents impacted by pool closure

Shropshire Council says that ‘unforeseen delays’ in the tendering process have led to a setback in its reopening.

The main pool was closed in July last year after routine inspections identified that corrosion had caused ceiling panels and ventilation units to become unsafe.

- Advertisement -

Local campaigner Alex Wagner said: “The latest delays mean the main Quarry Pool will have been closed for over a year by the time it is fixed up. This is unacceptable, and was entirely avoidable and foreseeable.

“Local residents rallied to our call for a set-in-stone date to get the main pool back, and Shropshire Council’s announcement last year of a £400,000 refurb job by May 2023 was met with real contentment from residents in the loop. It will come as a huge setback to many that this has been reneged on.

“Liberal Democrats will be holding feet to the fire at Shirehall over this, and speaking up for Town Centre residents who want their facilities back.”

Quarry and Coton Hill Councillor Nat Green added: “The Quarry Pool means a lot to residents of the Town Centre and beyond, yet has not received the attention such an important asset deserves. It was not inevitable that the main Quarry Pool would have to close for over a year, it just required a different approach to keeping the facility in a good condition, and not wasting so much money on plans to close it.”

The Liberal Democrat petition from last autumn read ‘We the undersigned call on Shropshire Council to guarantee that the main Quarry pool will re-open and will not be closed by stealth’ also urging Shropshire Council to announce a date for re-opening the main Quarry Pool. It received just under 200 signatures from Town Centre residents.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP