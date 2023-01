Police are appealing for the driver of a vehicle to get in touch following a collision in Wem on Saturday night.

Police attended a collision in which a vehicle had overturned on Church Lane.

It is understood the driver was not with the vehicle when police arrived at the scene.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We are keen to speak with driver to confirm they are safe and well.

“If you know anything about this incident please call 101 with reference 558_i_21/01/2023.”