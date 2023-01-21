-1.4 C
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Former Shropshire-based West Mercia Police officer jailed

By Shropshire Live


A former West Mercia police officer was jailed on Friday for police corruption and perverting the course of justice.

Rhett Wilson, 27, who was previously based in Shropshire, appeared at Worcester Crown Court on 8 December where he was found guilty of one count of perverting the course of justice. He had previously pleaded guilty to three police corruption offences.

The charges related to an internal investigation by West Mercia Police’s Professional Standards Department, following information that Wilson was abusing his position for sexual gain.

He had joined the force in April 2019 and the offences began in December that year. He was arrested on March 10th 2020, just days after a referral was made into the force’s Professional Standards Department. He was interviewed over the next 48 hours and then suspended on March 12th. He resigned from the force in July 2020 whilst under investigation.

He was given a 34-month custodial sentence.

Deputy Chief Constable Alex Murray said: “Rhett Wilson abused his position as a police officer to start relationships, and it is likely his victims did not even know what he was doing was wrong. The public need to have confidence police officers will act with the utmost integrity and not abuse their powers. Wilson’s actions could seriously undermine that confidence his exploitive behaviour will not be tolerated in West Mercia Police.”

The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Internal misconduct proceedings will now take place.

