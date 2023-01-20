6 C
Shropshire
Friday, January 20, 2023
Warm space opens in Shrewsbury to support local people

By Shropshire Live

A new warm space has opened in Monkmoor, Shrewsbury to provide welcome and warmth for local people who want to save on their energy bills at home.

Local people enjoying the warm space at St Peters Church in Monkmoor, Shrewsbury. Including Bernice Firmin (far left) and Maddison Fielding from Autocraft Express Shrewsbury (Far right)
Initially the space is open between 10am – 5pm on Tuesdays and 2:30pm – 5pm on Wednesdays in the parish hall next to St Peters Church. Refreshments are served and on Tuesdays free produce from Shrewsbury Food Hub is available. There is no need to book, just come along and enjoy yourself.

The centre is being manned by volunteers from Shrewsbury Abbey and St Peters congregation and it is hoped that the centre will remain open for all the cold winter months this year.

Local businesses, Autocraft Express Shrewsbury, an accident repair centre based on Featherbed Lane, and Swan Hill House, a residential care home in the town, have also provided some financial support to help with funding the heating and some activities for the visitors.

Bernice Firmin, who is coordinating the warm space at St Peters Church comments; “With the support of our volunteers, Shrewsbury Food Hub and some sponsors we are proud to have created this warm space in Monkmoor to help local people with reducing their energy bills whilst enjoying some social activities at the same time. If you are based locally then please feel free to come along, everyone is welcome.”

One of the sponsors, Autocraft Express Shrewsbury said “Creating this warm space is a fantastic idea to provide some help for local people, and as a business based in the town it’s something that we wanted to support. The volunteers should be very proud of what they have created.”

