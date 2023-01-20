6 C
Shropshire
Friday, January 20, 2023
Telford Parkrun pays tribute to local runner Jim Hussey

By Chris Pritchard

This Saturday’s Telford parkrun will be dedicated to the life of popular local runner Jim Hussey who has died at the age of 85.

Popular Telford runner Jim Hussey has died aged 85. Photo: Telford Harriers
Popular Telford runner Jim Hussey has died aged 85. Photo: Telford Harriers

Jim was a familiar face at Telford Parkrun, he first took up running during his days in the Royal Air Force and since the launch of parkrun has become a motivator for many a local runner.

Hundreds of runners have posted their condolences on the Telford parkrun Facebook page following a post that read:

“It is with great sadness that Telford parkrun have received the news that Jim ‘Our Local Legend’ peacefully passed away on Monday, surrounded by his family.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Jim’s family, and close friends. Floral Tributes can be laid at Jim’s Junction this Saturday.

“We hope to see as many as possible this weekend, to pay their respects to Jim, in his words ‘Come on you can do it!’

“Further information about donations and a permanent memorial will follow.”

Telford parkrun is looking at creating a lasting memorial for Jim at a location along the parkrun route.

