-1.4 C
Shropshire
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Now Playing:

Telford brothers jailed for armed robbery at Leegomery convenience store

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Two brothers have been jailed for an armed robbery at a Telford convenience store.

Christopher and Matthew Reece. Photo: West Mercia Police
Christopher and Matthew Reece. Photo: West Mercia Police

At around 8am on Tuesday 21 October in 202,1 Matthew Reece and his brother Christopher went into the Spar in Leegomery and threatened customers and staff in the store.

Both were armed with shotguns and a shot was fired during the robbery, threats were also made to kill. No-one was injured by the gun shot, however, a wall was damaged.

- Advertisement -

The pair made off with cash and cigarettes.

During a police investigation, it was established the men had planned the robbery and had carried out a reconnaissance of the store days before it took place.

On Friday, 41-year-old Matthew and Christopher Reece, 36, both of Church Street in Hadley, were sentenced to 12 years each at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

They had both been previously found guilty by a Jury for robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Detective Inspector Sean Brennan, from Telford’s Proactive CID team, said:

“Matthew and Christopher Reece are clearly violent and dangerous individuals who went into a busy convenience store first thing on a weekday morning both armed with a shotguns.

“They threatened customers and staff and caused even more fear by using one of the shotguns; while no-one was injured by the gunshot the consequences could have been far worse and those in the store at the time have quite understandably been left traumatised by the robbery.

“I’m pleased with the significant sentence that has been given today and am pleased that the pair are behind bars where they cannot cause more harm to our communities.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP