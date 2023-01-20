New visitor website launched for Bishop’s Castle area

A new visitor website has been launched for the Bishop’s Castle area with the aim of encouraging new and returning visitors.

Members of businesses and organisations came together for the website unveiling

Enterprise House launched the new website at a showcase event earlier this week, which saw members of businesses and organisations from across the area come together for its unveiling.

Those present had the opportunity to view the website’s stunning images, fantastic films and comprehensive content all aimed at boosting awareness of all the area has to offer and enticing visitors to the area.

Bishop’s Castle and Beyond is ready to inspire visitors who can start planning their next trip using their own bespoke itinerary planner.

Along with attracting new and return visitors to the area, the comprehensive website is also an opportunity for the many independent businesses, attractions and locations throughout South West Shropshire to be seen like never before.

The Bishop’s Castle and Beyond project delivered by Enterprise South West Shropshire, in partnership with Bishop’s Castle & Clun Tourism Group, has been funded by Shropshire Council’s Economic Recovery Programme, and was a truly collaborative project involving a wide range of local businesses in the project development and delivery.

Any business wanting to find out more about a listing on the site are invited to register or email info@bishopscastleandbeyond.co.uk.