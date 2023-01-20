6 C
Shropshire
Friday, January 20, 2023
Face2Face Performing Arts Academy Celebrates 6th Successful Year

By Shropshire Live

Face2Face Performing Arts Academy is proud to announce its 6th year anniversary.

Face 2 Face Performance Academy is celebrating its 6 year anniversary
Based at the state-of-the-art Holroyd Community Theatre, the academy has become a leading provider of high-quality acting, singing and dancing training for young people in the area.

Since its inception, in January 2017, the academy has trained thousands of young performers, many of whom have gone on to achieve professional theatre work and gain places at some of the UK’s top drama schools and training providers.

“We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our students over the past six years,” said Michael Jenkins, Creative Director of The Holroyd Community Theatre.

“The dedication and talent of our pupils is truly remarkable, and we are thrilled to have played a part in helping them reach their full potential. We have been lucky enough to see our pupils flourish in a range of performances and experiences over the years and every time they raise the bar. Our young people are very impressive.” 

The academy offers weekly classes in acting, singing and dancing, as well as termly major projects, such as the recent Musical Theatre film, “School of Rock” filmed by crucially acclaimed, Aaron Child. The academy’s experienced and dedicated team of industry professionals provide an unparalleled level of training and support, ensuring that pupils are well-prepared for the next step in their careers, gain an insight into the real world of the Performing Arts industry and are pushed to develop their skills.

“The Face2Face Performing Arts Academy is a fantastic resource for young people in the area,” said Sarah Davies, interim head at Moreton Hall. “The academy’s commitment to providing high-quality training in all aspects of the performing arts has helped to create a thriving theatre scene in our community.”

The academy celebrating its 6th year anniversary, and will continue to celebrate this year with a special performance showcase of Legally Blonde Jr in April. Tickets for the special performance will be on sale soon.

