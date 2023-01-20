CCTV image released as police investigate arson at Shrewsbury Abbey

Police officers investigating a fire which caused over £20,000 worth of damage at Shrewsbury Abbey have released a CCTV image of a person they wish to speak with.

Police would like to speak to the person in the CCTV image

It is believed the person in the image may be able to help officers with their enquiries.

The incident of arson happened at Shrewsbury Abbey in Abbey Foregate during the early hours of 16 December between 4am and 5am.

During the time of the offence, an unknown person is seen on the grounds of the church entering a portable toilet.

CCTV images show the person leaving the toilet, after which the fire started.

The fire caused over £20,000 of damage to Shrewsbury Abbey and the toilet.

Anyone with information that may help is asked to email jono.lightfoot@westmercia.police.uk

You can also anonymously contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their online form.