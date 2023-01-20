6 C
Shropshire
Friday, January 20, 2023
Now Playing:

CCTV image released as police investigate arson at Shrewsbury Abbey

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Police officers investigating a fire which caused over £20,000 worth of damage at Shrewsbury Abbey have released a CCTV image of a person they wish to speak with.

Police would like to speak to the person in the CCTV image
Police would like to speak to the person in the CCTV image

It is believed the person in the image may be able to help officers with their enquiries.

The incident of arson happened at Shrewsbury Abbey in Abbey Foregate during the early hours of 16 December between 4am and 5am.

- Advertisement -

During the time of the offence, an unknown person is seen on the grounds of the church entering a portable toilet.

CCTV images show the person leaving the toilet, after which the fire started.

The fire caused over £20,000 of damage to Shrewsbury Abbey and the toilet.

Anyone with information that may help is asked to email jono.lightfoot@westmercia.police.uk

You can also anonymously contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their online form.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP