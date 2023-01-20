Boxing champion and former councillor receive Telford & Wrekin Council’s highest honours

A local boxing champion and a former councillor have both received civic honours, in recognition of their services to the borough of Telford and Wrekin.

Liam Davies pictured with Raj Mehta, Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin. Photo: Telford and Wrekin Council

At a special meeting held ahead of the Full Council meeting at Telford Theatre on Thursday night, Telford & Wrekin Council awarded the honours of Freeman and Alderman in recognition of exceptional contributions to the borough.

Former councillor, Rob Sloan (Labour) was made an Honorary Alderman of the Borough, in recognition of 8 years’ service to residents of both Haygate and Hadley & Leegomery wards. During his time as a councillor, Rob was chair of a number of committees and also served as Deputy Speaker.

Rob said: “It truly is my honour to be made an Alderman of the Borough. During my time as a councillor, representing local people and local communities, I served in the Cabinet and as Deputy Speaker and dedicated my time to making a difference in our borough. To be recognised in this way is a real privilege, thank you.”

Former councillor, Rob Sloan is pictured with Raj Mehta, Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

At the same time, local professional boxer Liam Davies, current British and European Super Bantamweight Champion, was made a Freeman of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin, in recognition of his international sporting achievements.

Liam recently became European Super Bantamweight Champion after winning the title bout at Telford International Centre in November. He trains at Donnington Boxing Club and until turning professional worked for waste contractor Veolia on a local bin round.

Liam said: “I would to thank Telford & Wrekin Council for putting me forward for this award.

“It’s an honour to accept this award and makes all the hard work I have put in since a young lad more than worth it. I’ve lived in Telford all my life and I’m proud to represent my home and be a part of this amazing town.”

The honours were presented by Raj Mehta, Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin. Cllr Mehta said: “It’s my privilege, as Mayor of Telford and Wrekin, to present these civic honours, and thank the recipients for their services to our local community.

“The role of Honorary Aldermen of the Borough is the highest honour a council can bestow for a former councillor, awarded for eminent services to the council. It is my pleasure to award this honour to Rob, in recognition of the years of service he has dedicated to his local community.

“Liam’s journey, from local bin collector to professional boxer, crowned by winning the European Champion title in a match held here in his home town at Telford International Centre in November, is an inspiration to young people of the borough and to us all, and well deserved of the honour of Freeman of the Borough.

“The title of Freeman dates from the Middle Ages, when they enjoyed certain privileges in a town or city. Today, it carries no privilege, but is a rarely used honour, only awarded to local people in recognition of significant services.”