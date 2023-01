Two men have been charged following a robbery at a convenience store in the Coleham area of Shrewsbury.

The robbery took place at the Spar store at Coleham in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

The incident happened on Tuesday at the Spar in Coleham

Police say that staff at the store were threatened during the incident, however, no-one was injured.

Yesterday, Patrick Pugh, 32, of Longden Coleham and Mark Williams, 34, of Barleyfield were both charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

The pair were due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today.