Original Shrewsbury grant scheme launches for second year

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A grant scheme to help projects and events which promote and improve Shrewsbury town centre has opened for its second year. 

Events which benefited from grants included the popular town centre music festival, Loop Fest

A total of £10,000 is available under the Original Shrewsbury grant scheme, and people are now invited to apply for grants ranging between £500 and £5,000. 

The project is run by Shrewsbury BID and follows a successful first round of grants which were awarded last year. 

Events which benefited from grants included the popular town centre music festival, Loop Fest, a photo marathon, The Hive Jubilee Street Festival, and a charity sale of original art. 

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “One of Shrewsbury’s great strengths is the variety of events put on throughout the year, some of which are organised on a voluntary basis. 

“We launched the grants last year and were delighted with the quality and range of submissions we received, so are hoping for even more this time around. 

“Applications can be made through an online form which asks for information about the project which our panel can consider before making a decision. Details include a projected budget, expected outcomes such as anticipated footfall, promotion and the number of businesses involved. 

“Just as last time, we will then hold an interview process before making a final decision. The panel is made up of local businesses from a variety of sectors and backgrounds, and the aim is to support projects which will attract regular and new visitors into the town centre.” 

The deadline for applications is 10th February 2023. To apply, go to: https://shrewsbury.typeform.com/original-grant 

