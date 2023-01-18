Valentine’s promotion launched in Wellington

A Valentine’s promotion aimed at getting people to show their love for Wellington has just been launched.

Pictured promoting the Valentine’s competition are Tony Nicholls and Gemma Heeks of Anthony’s of Wellington

The initiative is set to get residents shopping locally and shouting about why they love the town’s businesses.

“We want people to send in photographs of them holding a heart saying ‘I love this Wellington business because…’,” explained Sally Themans of the Love Wellington campaign.

“Everyone who does will be entered into a draw to win a Valentine’s meal in the town, as well as appearing on our social media feeds – which helps the profile of businesses that people love.

“The promotion will create awareness of and a positive sentiment for local shops, cafes and pubs and involve all Wellington businesses who want to participate at a challenging time of year for trading.

“We really want to get people supporting their local Wellington businesses and showing them the love!” Sally added.

Anyone wishing to enter should email a picture of themselves at their favourite business, with a brief description of why they love it, to lovewellington2020@gmail.com.

Winners will be announced on Valentines Day, with prizes including meals at one of Wellington’s many fine eateries, including The Walnut, The Old Orleton and the Cock Hotel.

These prizes have been funded by Wellington Town Council’s Regeneration Partnership.