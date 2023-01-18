0.1 C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Telford man sentenced for more than 20 sex offences

A Telford man has been jailed after pleading guilty to a string of sex offences.

Andrew Telford was sentenced to 15 years and one month at Shrewsbury Crown Court. Photo: West Mercia Police
Andrew Telford, of Stanwyck, Sutton Hill, Telford was today sentenced to 15 years and one month at Shrewsbury Crown Court. He will also be on licence for a year following completion of his sentence.

The 61-year-old previously pleaded guilty on 30 November last year to multiple charges of serious sexual offences against a child which included sexual assault by penetration, sexual assault, sexual assault by touching and making indecent images of a child.

The court heard how Telford abused his victim over the course of 9 years.

Officer in charge of the case Detective Constable Lisa Roberts said: “We welcome the lengthy sentence that has been handed to Telford today, hopefully it will allow the victim to gain some closure from a very traumatic part of their life.

“Following a lengthy investigation, Telford pleaded guilty to all charges meaning the victim did not have to face the trauma of giving evidence at a trial, and a very dangerous individual has been swiftly sentenced. However, the real tribute remains with the victim, who showed immense courage and bravery in coming forward to report this abuse.

“I hope this sentence serves as a reminder to those who think that abusing women and girls will go unchallenged. West Mercia Police remains committed to seeking justice for sexual assault victims and survivors, and we, the police and wider support services are here for them.”

