Shropshire housebuilder announces phase 2 at former sugar beet factory site

SJ Roberts Homes has announced that work will commence next month on phase 2 of its Allscott Meads development which, for 80 years, was home to a sugar beet factory.

Allscott Meads

269 new homes will be built over the coming three years bringing the total number of homes at the development to 470. Phase two will be comprised of four one-bed homes, 31 two-beds, 160 three-beds, 39 four-beds and seven five-bed properties. 28 of the properties will be affordable homes and prices will start at £175,000.

The 64-acre Allscott site, located between Shrewsbury and Telford, stood empty following closure of the factory in 2007 until SJ Roberts began work on the multi-million-pound development in 2020. Phase one of Allscott Meads has proven incredibly popular since the first homes became available to purchase and only eight of the original 201 homes now remain for sale.

Commenting on the launch of phase 2, Mike Sambrook, MD at SJ Roberts Homes, said:

“When developing an entirely new community it is vital to create impact and we’re absolutely doing that at Allscott Meads. Our homes offer fantastic, market-beating, value per square metre, and an incredibly high entry-level specification that includes downlighters in bathrooms and kitchens, integrated fridge freezers, and rear-garden turfing at all property types amongst many other sought-after features.

“Our commitment to rewilding the site is another factor that has appealed to purchasers. Once completed, Allscott Meads will boast not only hundreds of new trees, shrubs, and hedgerows, but also a perimeter nature trail that will appeal to residents of all ages, as well as pupils of the new primary school. A pair of lagoon ponds with shingle beaches, will additionally provide a relaxing space for all residents.”

Phase 2 at Allscott Meads will see the introduction of two entirely new house types on the development. The Wrockwardine will be an open-plan three-bedroom semi-detached home, whilst the Withington is a one-bedroom terrace home. Three- and four-bedroom show homes will launch in the summer of 2023.

Mike concludes: “We are incredibly proud of what has already been achieved at Allscott Meads and look forward to seeing this ground-breaking development evolve further. Already this is proving to be a vibrant community and the opening of the new primary school later this year and commercial units in 2024, will no doubt further that vibrancy.”