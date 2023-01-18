Firefighters tackle chimney fire at Harp Hotel in Albrighton

Firefighters were called to a chimney fire at the Harp Hotel on High Street in Albrighton last night.

The fire broke out at the Harp Hotel in Albrighton. Photo: Lee Baker/@Lee_BakerFRS

The fire broke out at just after 9pm with 8 fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform mobilised from Albrighton, Hodnet, Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington.

Operations and Safety officers were also in attendance.

The fire spread to the first floor of the property, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used small gear and a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire at the three-storey property.