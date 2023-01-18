Fears property could collapse following collision in Bridgnorth

A Bridgnorth Street has been closed off following fears that a property could collapse.
The residential property on St Johns Street was struck by a vehicle when four cars collided at around 5.50pm yesterday.
None of those involved in the collision were injured.
The one-way street is today closed to traffic and pedestrians with a diversion in operation.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire appliances from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock to the incident with an operations officer.
Fire crews made the four vehicles electrically safe.