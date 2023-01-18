Fears property could collapse following collision in Bridgnorth

A Bridgnorth Street has been closed off following fears that a property could collapse.

The residential property on St Johns Street was struck by a vehicle when four cars collided at around 5.50pm yesterday.



None of those involved in the collision were injured.

The one-way street is today closed to traffic and pedestrians with a diversion in operation.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire appliances from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock to the incident with an operations officer.

Fire crews made the four vehicles electrically safe.