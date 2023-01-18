3.2 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Now Playing:

Fears property could collapse following collision in Bridgnorth

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Bridgnorth Street has been closed off following fears that a property could collapse.

The residential property on St Johns Street was struck by a vehicle when four cars collided at around 5.50pm yesterday.

None of those involved in the collision were injured.

The one-way street is today closed to traffic and pedestrians with a diversion in operation.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire appliances from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock to the incident with an operations officer.

Fire crews made the four vehicles electrically safe.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP