Shropshire
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Collision involving fuel tanker closes A41 south of Whitchurch

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A collision involving a fuel tanker has blocked the A41 south of Whitchurch this morning, with motorists advised to find an alternative route.

The scene of the collision on the A41 south of Whitchurch. Photo: Jim Barker/@SFRS_JimBarker
The A41 between the Tilstock Roundabout and Heath Road Roundabout remains closed whilst a clean-up and recovery operation takes place.

The collision involved an empty fuel tanker with diesel leaking from the tanker’s own fuel tank.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the collision at around 2.18am.

Six fire appliances including the Environmental Protection Unit and the Incident Support Unit were mobilised from Prees, Tweedale, Wem and Whitchurch.

Operations and Hazmat officers also attended with crews using environment agency equipment to stop the spread of the diesel spill on the carriageway by covering drains and absorbing up to 250 litres of diesel.

