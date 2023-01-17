Broseley bus services set for route changes

Arriva Midlands will make changes to two bus services in Broseley that operate via Cape Street from Monday 30 January.

The changes are taking place after Arriva received an order from the Traffic Commissioner preventing them from operating down Cape Street.

The routes affected are served by bus service 8 Telford to Bridgnorth via Broseley and 18 Telford to Much Wenlock via Broseley.

Both services have been re-routed to follow an alternative way through the town.

8 – Telford to Bridgnorth via Broseley

Busses will serve Brookes Road, The Square and Broseley, Library.

Buses towards Bridgnorth will continue to operate in an anticlockwise direction, and buses towards Telford will continue to operate in a clockwise direction.

To see the timetable, click here.

18 – Telford to Much Wenlock via Broseley

Due to insufficient time to make the same diversion as route 8, all journeys on route 18 will operate directly along Barratts Hill. This will mean that Cape Street will no longer be served and passengers are advised to check the timetable for their nearest stops.