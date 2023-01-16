-1.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Now Playing:

Lane closures as roadworks take place at Mile End roundabout in Oswestry

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Work is to be carried out at and around Mile End roundabout in Oswestry from today for two weeks.

The work is to rectify drainage, kerbing and lighting issues related to the recent Mile End improvements work, that have been identified as part of surveys carried out following the work.

Work will be carried out under lane closures, from Monday to Friday.

- Advertisement -

From Monday 30 January to Wednesday 1 February, the contractor will then undertake final CCTV surveys, with lane closures in place while these are carried out.

And from Monday 6 March for six nights (not including the weekend of 11 and 12 March), the contractor will be carrying out some surfacing repairs with full night time closures in place so that the works can be carried out safely.

Shropshire Council says the dates are subject to change depending on weather conditions, machinery breakdowns or availability of surfacing material which could delay the programme.

The new Mile End junction in Oswestry was officially opened in March 2022.

The work was designed and supervised by WSP, delivered by Balfour Beatty and project managed by Shropshire Council.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP