Lane closures as roadworks take place at Mile End roundabout in Oswestry

Work is to be carried out at and around Mile End roundabout in Oswestry from today for two weeks.

The work is to rectify drainage, kerbing and lighting issues related to the recent Mile End improvements work, that have been identified as part of surveys carried out following the work.

Work will be carried out under lane closures, from Monday to Friday.

- Advertisement -

From Monday 30 January to Wednesday 1 February, the contractor will then undertake final CCTV surveys, with lane closures in place while these are carried out.

And from Monday 6 March for six nights (not including the weekend of 11 and 12 March), the contractor will be carrying out some surfacing repairs with full night time closures in place so that the works can be carried out safely.

Shropshire Council says the dates are subject to change depending on weather conditions, machinery breakdowns or availability of surfacing material which could delay the programme.

The new Mile End junction in Oswestry was officially opened in March 2022.

The work was designed and supervised by WSP, delivered by Balfour Beatty and project managed by Shropshire Council.