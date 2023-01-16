Investigation after pyrotechnics set off at Shrewsbury away match

An investigation is taking place after pyrotechnics were set off as Shrewsbury Town played an away game at Burton Albion on Saturday.

Shrewsbury Town Football Club says it is likely to be under investigation and at risk of disciplinary action from the FA following the incident.

A Shrewsbury Town Football Club spokesperson said: “We will be assisting Burton and the Police with their investigation to identify the supporter(s) responsible.

“As a club we have a zero-tolerance policy to the possession and/or use of all pyrotechnic devices and will issue bans to anyone found responsible.

“Anyone who can assist in the ongoing investigation can contact the Club confidentially.

“Carrying/using pyrotechnic devices is a criminal offence and any reports or information relating to offences will also be referred to West Mercia Police for further action.”