-1.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Now Playing:

Investigation after pyrotechnics set off at Shrewsbury away match

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

An investigation is taking place after pyrotechnics were set off as Shrewsbury Town played an away game at Burton Albion on Saturday.

Shrewsbury Town Football Club says it is likely to be under investigation and at risk of disciplinary action from the FA following the incident.

A Shrewsbury Town Football Club spokesperson said: “We will be assisting Burton and the Police with their investigation to identify the supporter(s) responsible.

- Advertisement -

“As a club we have a zero-tolerance policy to the possession and/or use of all pyrotechnic devices and will issue bans to anyone found responsible.

“Anyone who can assist in the ongoing investigation can contact the Club confidentially.

“Carrying/using pyrotechnic devices is a criminal offence and any reports or information relating to offences will also be referred to West Mercia Police for further action.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP