Flood Warnings and Alerts for Shropshire on Sunday 15 January 2023

The Environment Agency says the River Severn has peaked in Shropshire with levels set to remain high over the coming days.

In Shrewsbury, a number of roads were reopened yesterday afternoon including Smithfield Road, Chester Street/Cross Street and Coton Hill.

Shropshire Council says it will look to open Coleham and Belle Vue Road this morning once flood levels recede further.

- Advertisement -

The Environment Agency flood barriers at Coleham Head will remain in place until this afternoon before the council looks at reopening Coleham Head.

The Wharfage in Ironbridge remains closed whilst flood defences are in place.

Speaking following the current flooding, Councillor Shaun Davies of Telford & Wrekin Council said: “We wrote to the Government in February 2022 jointly with Shropshire Council to ask for a River Severn conference that recognises the regular cycle of misery, flooding brings and ensure that long-term investment to prevent this is available.

“We want to end the sticking plaster approach, we need investment to end the disruption that takes place here each and every year and we get the investment we deserve as a community.

Flood Warnings

Flooding is expected:



– River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

– River Vyrnwy at Melverley

– River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton

– River Severn at Shrewsbury

– River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury

– River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

– River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge

– River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

– River Severn at Bridgnorth

– River Severn at Quatford

– River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

– River Severn at Severnside, Bewdley

Flood Alerts

Flooding is possible:

– Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

– Lower Teme

– River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

– Severn Vyrnwy confluence

– Tern and Perry catchments

– Upper Teme

Bus Services

Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury bus station is now closed, with alternative terminus across the town.



Arriva has put into action its full flood plan for bus services in Shrewsbury with services starting and terminating at: New Park Road below Beacall’s Lane, Abbey Foregate car park – coach bays and half of the lower section of the car park and Theatre Severn and Oxon Park and Ride on Frankwell Island.



See https://www.arrivabus.co.uk/latest-news/flooding-in-shrewsbury for details.

Road Closures

Shrewsbury

– Gravel Hill Lane

– Sydney Avenue

– Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane

– Berwick Road

– Old Coleham

– Victoria Avenue

– Coleham Head Lane – lane closure into town centre

– Coleham Head – for EA demountable barrier

– Atcham to Berwick Wharf

– B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham

– Cressage to Eaton Constantine

Ironbridge

– The Wharfage (businesses still open)

– Ferry Road

– Buildwas Road



– Coalford – As a result of Coalford being closed, alternative access to areas of Jackfield can be accessed via Calcutts Road

Bridgnorth

– Southwell Riverside

– Severnside South Road and The Boat Yard

– Doctors Lane

– Severn Terrace

– Quayside

– Riverside and Friars Street

Car Parks Closed

Shrewsbury

– Frankwell Main

– Frankwell Riverside

– St Julian’s Friars

– Raven Meadows Multi-Storey Car Park is open for daytime parking only, but Raven Meadows will have two way flow for access to the MSCP and The Strand and exit.

Ironbridge

– Dale End car park (alternative is Station Yard Car Park)

Bridgnorth

– Riverside Car Park

– Riverside West Elevated Resident Car Park



Any displaced resident permit holders holding a valid permit may park on Innage Lane Car Park or Severn Street Car Park.

Footpath closures

Shrewsbury

– Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir

– The Pig trough to West midland Showground

– New Street to The Stew/Frankwell Riverside Car Park



Bridgnorth

– Footpath from Bylet to Wellmeadow