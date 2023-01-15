Firefighters called to house fire in Hollinswood, Telford

One person was left in the care of the ambulance service following a house fire in Telford yesterday evening.

Firefighters were called to the property in Danesford, Hollinswood, at around 8.09pm.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington with an operations officer.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Services reported that the incident involved a two storey domestic property with one casualty left in the care of the ambulance service.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire and positive pressure ventilation to clear the property of smoke.

West Mercia Police also attended the scene.