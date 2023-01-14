Flood Warnings and Alerts for Shropshire on Saturday 14 January 2023

A number of roads remain closed around the county as flooding continues to cause problems as river levels continue to rise.

In Shrewsbury, a number of roads are closed including Smithfield Road, Coton Hill, Cross Street, Williams Way, Raven Meadows, Roushill and Coleham Head.

Other road closures include Longden Coleham out of town, Atcham to Berwick Wharf, B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham, as well as Cressage to Eaton Constantine.

The Wharfage in Ironbridge is also closed.

Full flood defences are in place in Frankwell and Coleham Head in Shrewsbury and along The Wharfage in Ironbridge.

River Levels

Montford Bridge peaked late yesterday afternoon at 6.55m and in Shrewsbury, the River Severn peaked at the Welsh Bridge gauge at 4.75m at around 10.45pm on Friday.

In Buildwas levels were at 5.77m at 7.15am today. The river is expected to peak in the Ironbridge area between 5.7m and 6.2m this afternoon.

At Bridgnorth, the river was at 4.67m at 7.15am and rising with a peak of up to 4.9m expected this evening.

A second peak is expected on the Severn following further rainfall with levels similar to recent days.

Flood Warnings

Flooding is expected:



– River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

– River Vyrnwy at Melverley

– River Severn at Pentre

– River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton

– River Severn at Shrewsbury

– River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury

– River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

– River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge

– River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

– River Severn at Bridgnorth

– River Severn at Quatford

– River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

– River Severn at Severnside, Bewdley

Flood Alerts

Flooding is possible:

– Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

– Lower Teme

– River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

– Severn Vyrnwy confluence

– Tern and Perry catchments

– Upper Teme

Bus Services

Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury bus station is now closed, with alternative terminus across the town.



Arriva has put into action its full flood plan for bus services in Shrewsbury with services starting and terminating at: New Park Road below Beacall’s Lane, Abbey Foregate car park – coach bays and half of the lower section of the car park and Theatre Severn and Oxon Park and Ride on Frankwell Island.



See https://www.arrivabus.co.uk/latest-news/flooding-in-shrewsbury for details.

Road Closures

Shrewsbury

– Smithfield Road

– Coton Hill

– Chester Street/ Cross Street

– Gravel Hill Lane

– Sydney Avenue

– Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane

– Berwick Road

– Old Coleham

– Victoria Avenue

– Coleham Head Lane – lane closure into town centre

– Coleham Head – for EA demountable barrier

– Longden Coleham out of town

– Atcham to Berwick Wharf

– B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham

– Williams Way – Raven Meadows at the Roushill side

– Roushill

– Cressage to Eaton Constantine

Ironbridge

– The Wharfage (businesses still open)

– Ferry Road

– Buildwas Road



– Coalford – As a result of Coalford being closed, alternative access to areas of Jackfield can be accessed via Calcutts Road

Bridgnorth

– Southwell Riverside

– Severnside South Road and The Boat Yard

– Doctors Lane

– Severn Terrace

– Quayside

– Riverside and Friars Street

Car Parks Closed

Shrewsbury

– Frankwell Main

– Frankwell Riverside

– St Julian’s Friars

– Raven Meadows Multi-Storey Car Park is open for daytime parking only, but Raven Meadows will have two way flow for access to the MSCP and The Strand and exit.

Ironbridge

– Dale End car park (alternative is Station Yard Car Park)

Bridgnorth

– Riverside Car Park

– Riverside West Elevated Resident Car Park



Any displaced resident permit holders holding a valid permit may park on Innage Lane Car Park or Severn Street Car Park.

Footpath closures

Shrewsbury

– Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir

– The Pig trough to West midland Showground

– New Street to The Stew/Frankwell Riverside Car Park



Bridgnorth

– Footpath from Bylet to Wellmeadow