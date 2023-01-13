Telford & Wrekin Council crackdown on fly-tippers

Fly-tippers who repeatedly dump rubbish on an estate in Telford and Wrekin are being warned they will be caught and face a fine or prosecution.

A generic photo of fly-tipping

Fourteen people have been handed fixed penalty notices by Telford & Wrekin Council over the past two months for fly-tipping in Boulton Grange, Randlay. Most of the rubbish was being left near the flats. Three fixed penalty notices were for the same fly-tip which included black sacks of rubbish.

Meanwhile, a fixed penalty notice was issued after a fridge/freezer and sofa was found tipped in Dalford Court, Hollinswood, which is another hotspot.

- Advertisement -

Council officers are working hard to educate people about recycling and how to get the most from the waste and recycling containers that are provided free of charge. CCTV has also been installed in partnership with Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Council to prevent further fly-tipping.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab), Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Transport said:

“We are aware that Boulton Grange is a historic fly-tipping hotspot. We are clamping down on those who continue to blight the area, despite our best efforts to educate people about how to get rid of their rubbish.

“We are on the side of law-abiding residents and will not tolerate those who carelessly make a mess and create an eyesore environment for others.

“All residents are provided with recycling and rubbish containers to use for their household waste. The collection services for these containers are free to all households and replacement containers and additional recycling containers can also be requested free of charge, so there is no excuse for fly-tipping.”

In addition, the council offers a bulky waste collection service which can be booked online or by calling 01952 384384. Some residents are eligible for one or two free collections per year and there are also discounted charges, including for people in receipt of housing benefit or council tax support. Find out more. Waste can also be taken to the borough’s household recycling centres.

Katrina Baker, clerk at Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council said:

“We work closely with partners, including Telford & Wrekin Council, with an ambition to improve the area and bring about pride in the parish for all our residents and visitors. Fly-tipping is not acceptable and can be avoided.

“We feel sure that together we can publicise the message that fly-tipping will not be tolerated and we will fine or prosecute those responsible.”

The council has launched Telford and Wrekin Watch an initiative aimed at preventing the illegal dumping of waste a confidential hotline on 01952 388800 has been launched to help the council identify those responsible.

Fly-tipping can be reported via the MyTelford app.