Latest Flood Warnings and Alerts for Shropshire on Friday 13 January, 2023

A number of Flood Warnings and Alerts are in place across Shropshire today, with some main roads and car parks closed.

Shrewsbury town centre roads which are closed include Smithfield Road, Coton Hill, Cross Street and Coleham Head.

Other road closures include Longden Coleham out of town, Atcham to Berwick Wharf, B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham, Williams Way – Raven Meadows at the Roushill side and Roushill as well as Cressage to Eaton Constantine.

The Wharfage in Ironbridge is also closed.

Flood barriers are in place in Frankwell and at Coleham Head in Shrewsbury and along The Wharfage in Ironbridge.

The River Severn continues to rise in Shrewsbury and is predicted to peak at between 4.2m and 4.8m on Friday night into early Saturday morning (14 January 2023). Another peak is expected overnight Sunday 15 January into Monday 16 January.

Chris Bainger from the Environment Agency recorded the following update this morning:

LIVE: Update from #Shrewsbury where levels are 4.3m peak expected early hours of Saturday 4.4 – 4.7

see levels here 👇🏼https://t.co/sj7ltBsOj4 pic.twitter.com/Atk59dGFKl — Chris Bainger (@ChrisBaingerEA) January 13, 2023

Over 380,000 litres per second passing through Montford, Shropshire today as water makes it way downstream. That’s the equivalent of 380 tonnes or 83500 gallons per second! Stay away from high #rivers & #flood water!!! pic.twitter.com/vX8k250C2H — Rob Davies (@RobDaviesEA) January 13, 2023

Flood Warnings

Flooding is expected:



– River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

– River Vyrnwy at Melverley

– River Severn at Pentre

– River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton

– River Severn at Shrewsbury

– River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury

– River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

– River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge

– River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

– River Severn at Bridgnorth

– River Severn at Quatford

– River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

– River Severn at Severnside, Bewdley

Flood Alerts

Flooding is possible:

– Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

– Lower Teme

– Rea Brook and Cound Brook

– River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

– Severn Vyrnwy confluence

– Tern and Perry catchments

– Upper Teme

Car Parks Closed

Shrewsbury

– Frankwell Main

– Frankwell Riverside

– St Julian’s Friars

– Raven Meadows Multi-Storey Car Park is open for daytime parking only, but Raven Meadows will have two way flow for access to the MSCP and The Strand and exit.

Bus Services

Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury bus station is now closed, with alternative terminus across the town.



Arriva has put into action its full flood plan for bus services in Shrewsbury with services starting and terminating at: New Park Road below Beacall’s Lane, Abbey Foregate car park – coach bays and half of the lower section of the car park and Theatre Severn and Oxon Park and Ride on Frankwell Island.



See https://www.arrivabus.co.uk/latest-news/flooding-in-shrewsbury for details.

Ludlow

The 738/740 Ludlow to Knighton service operated by Minsterley Motors is unable to operate fully today (Friday 13 January) due to the flooding in the area. The service is currently only able to operate from Ludlow as far as Leintwardine, with the Leintwardine to Knighton section cancelled.

Train Services

Due to flooding, the line between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth is severely disrupted. Trains are unable to operate between Shrewsbury and Welshpool. Road transport is being provided between Welshpool and Shrewsbury, however this may be heavily delayed due to road conditions.

Road Closures

Shrewsbury

– Smithfield Road

– Coton Hill

– Chester Street/ Cross Street

– Gravel Hill Lane

– Sydney Avenue

– Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane

– Berwick Road

– Old Coleham

– Victoria Avenue

– Coleham Head Lane – lane closure into town centre

– Coleham Head – for EA demountable barrier

– Longden Coleham out of town

– Atcham to Berwick Wharf

– B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham

– Williams Way – Raven Meadows at the Roushill side

– Roushill

– Cressage to Eaton Constantine

Ironbridge

– The Wharfage

Footpath closures

Shrewsbury

– Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir

– The Pig trough to West midland Showground

– New Street to The Stew/Frankwell Riverside Car Park



Bridgnorth

– Footpath from Bylet to Wellmeadow