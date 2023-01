Three teenagers have been arrested after a 13-year-old boy was assaulted outside a school in Shrewsbury on Monday.

Police were called to a report of an assault outside Shrewsbury Academy on Corndon Crescent at the end of the school day.

The boy suffered a minor injury and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Police say they are continuing to work with the school and reassurance patrols will continue in the area.