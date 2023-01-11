8.1 C
Man dies following collision in Shawbirch

By Chris Pritchard

A man has died following a collision involving two cars on the B5063 in Shawbirch.

The collision happened at around 3.50pm yesterday just prior to the junction of Woodford Green on the B5063.

A black Volkswagen Tiguan had been travelling along the B5063 from Shawbirch towards Longden-upon-Tern when it collided with a silver Mercedes C-Class which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the black Volkswagen, a 74-year-old man from Telford, died at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered two male patients, the drivers of each car.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save one man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The second man was assessed for minor injuries and discharged at the scene.”

Witness Appeal

Police investigating the collision would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or has dash-cam footage.

You can email lewis.carpenter@westmercia.police.uk quoting reference 423i of 10 January 2023.

