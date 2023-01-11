8.1 C
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Lorry fire closes A525 Whitchurch Bypass

By Shropshire Live

A fire involving a lorry closed the A525 Whitchurch Bypass this morning.

Firefighters were called to the incident at just after 5.06am on Wednesday morning.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Prees, Wem and Whitchurch with an operations officer in attendance.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says the fire involved the turbo at the rear of the cab of the articulated lorry.

The fire was extinguished by fire crews using two hosereel jets and four breathing apparatus.

The road was cosed between the A41 junction with A525 and A525 junction with B5395 Prees road.

