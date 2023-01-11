Ambulance service to respond to incidents where this is a threat to life during strike action

West Midlands Ambulance Service says it will continue to respond to incidents where this is a threat to life today, despite strike action by one of its unions.

Members of the GMB have indicated that they will undertake strike action during a 24hr period today.

The Trust says it respects the right of trade union members to take such action or demonstrate their support of strike action and it should be noted that the action is in response to a national pay dispute with the government.

Emergency Services Operations Delivery Director, Nathan Hudson, said: “We have had productive discussions with our staffside colleagues to agree that ambulances will respond to the most urgent calls such as cardiac arrests and where a crew request immediate back up at the scene of a case and other life-threatening cases such as heart attacks, strokes, difficulty in breathing and maternity cases.

“In addition, staff in our non-emergency patient transport service will continue to convey vulnerable groups such as patients undertaking renal dialysis, cancer treatments, palliative care, emergency scans within the strike period timeframe.

“Only call 999 if critically unwell or there is risk to life. Ambulances will be dispatched where clinically appropriate.

“If you need medical help or advice, go to NHS 111 online, your local GP or pharmacy.”