Survey launched to guide £250,000 investment supporting women and girls safety in Telford and Wrekin

A survey aimed at gathering more views on safety has been launched to guide £250,000 investment from Telford & Wrekin Council.

The ‘Safety Matters’ survey will gather the views of women and girls aged 16+ from across the borough.

Their voice, and collected evidence, will be used to tackle violence against women and girls (VAWG) in the most effective way.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Kelly Middleton (Labour) Cabinet Member for Leisure, Public Health and Well-Being, Equalities and Partnerships said:

“We know that women are disproportionally affected by violence such as domestic abuse, stalking and harassment and have long since championed support and preventative measures in Telford and Wrekin.

“Being a White Ribbon town since 2011, we have worked to address root causes, challenging attitudes and behaviours and this survey is an extension of that work to ensure our efforts are focussed on the right issue affecting women in Telford.

“I’d strongly urge as many women as possible to complete the survey so we understand the issues affecting women at this time and importantly put in place the best measures to ensure everyone feels safe.”

The Safer & Stronger Communities project which aims to tackle the root causes of crime, has helped more than 120 women complete free self-defence classes to date with more venues due to host sessions in the New Year and works in partnership with the policing teams and the Police & Crime Commissioner.

The council continues to develop the CCTV network to act as a deterrent in hot spot areas including a pilot to install cameras in taxis, a theatre education programme aimed at young people that challenges unacceptable behaviours, funding licenses for safe and secure night time venues such as bars and clubs are just some of the measures already in place or planed for the future.

Councillor Kelly Middleton conducts regular walks and holds surgeries on the first Friday of the month from 6pm – 7pm at the Park Lane Centre, Woodside.

Domestic abuse is a common crime with 1 in 4 women and 1 in 6 men as victims, for further support and advice visit the website here.