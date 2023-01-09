6.2 C
Flood barriers to be deployed in Ironbridge today

Flood barriers will be deployed along The Wharfage in Ironbridge today as river levels remain high and are set to rise in the coming days.

Flood barriers being deployed in Ironbridge during previous flooding. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Flood barriers being deployed in Ironbridge during previous flooding. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council worked with the Environment Agency over the weekend so that they are prepared for any flooding in the area as river levels rise.

The Wharfage and the bottom of New Road will be closed to traffic from 8am today as flood barriers go up.

Buildwas Road will remain open unless it floods with buses turning at Wharfage Car Park and Abraham Darby as usual. All local car parks and businesses remain open.

Sandbags are available to residents who are concerned about potential flooding and can be collected from Ladywood, Ironbridge Central Car Park, Wharfage Car Park, Coalford and
Ferry Road.

In Shrewsbury, flood defences remain in place at Frankwell with Frankwell Main and Riverside car parks closed.

