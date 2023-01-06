9.2 C
Police officer who carried out assault in Shrewsbury dismissed

Updated:
A police officer who assaulted two other officers whilst he was off-duty in Shrewsbury has been dismissed from West Mercia Police.

A hearing, chaired by Chief Constable Pippa Mills, was carried out yesterday and heard that PC Kiaran Wain was involved in the incident on Thursday 13 October 2022.

On Friday 14 October, he received a police caution for the assault on the two officers.

The hearing found that PC Wain breached the standard of professional behaviour for discreditable conduct.

It was found that his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct and ruled that he be dismissed without notice.

Chief Constable Pippa Mills, said: “We will not tolerate anyone assaulting our officers, not least an off-duty officer who fully understands the challenges of the role and the difficulties that officers face on a daily basis.  

“We expect the highest standards of our officers both on and off duty and take any breach of these standards very seriously.

“PC Wain let himself, his colleagues, the force and our communities down with his actions.”

PC Wain will now be placed on the College of Policing Barred List and will not be employable within a UK Police Service.

